Watch | NCP supporter hangs from crane in order to garland Ajit Pawar during his visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar received a grand welcome on Saturday upon his visit to the Pimpri-Chinchwad city. Nationalist Congress Party workers gathered in large numbers to welcome Pawar in the city. In a video that is being circulated widely, one such supporter of Pawar was seen hanging from a crane in order to garland Pawar. NCP supporter hangs from crane to garland Ajit Pawar.

The man, Sunil Madane, said that at first NCP workers opposed the idea but agreed to help in pulling off the stunt later. Sunil Madane was suspended by a rope using a crane, hanging at an altitude of approximately 50 to 60 feet.

This is Ajit Pawar's first visit to the city since assuming office as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state in July. Addressing the party workers during his visit, Pawar said, "The country got many leaders, first it was Nehru… Mahatma Gandhi was also a great leader, he liberated the country by following the path of non-violence... After that, we saw the leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri… Then we saw a strong leader in the form of Indira Gandhi…”

Lauding PM Modi he said, “We have seen Narendra Modi’s nine years of work till now, we also saw Chandrayaan-3, the way scientists worked hard for this mission… Narendra Modi himself was keeping an eye on the mission of Chandrayaan-3 while in South Africa and as soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, he also hoisted the tricolour there and praised everyone.”

“Modi ji has said that India's economy which was at the tenth position has been brought to the fifth position and now it has to be brought to the third position to make the country a five trillion economy,” Pawar added.

