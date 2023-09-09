No personal rift with KCR govt but won’t blindly approve bills: Telangana Guv

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Friday clarified that she had absolutely no personal differences with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the state but she would not hesitate to use powers vested with her to fulfil her constitutional responsibilities.

“I will not blindly sign the files or approve the bills sent to me by the government on any issue, but will study them thoroughly and raise queries, if necessary, if I feel they need to be addressed in the best interest of the state,” the governor said, interacting with the reporters at Raj Bhavan on the completion of her fourth year in office.

On the occasion, Tamilisai released a coffee table book, “Passions for People’s Progress - Planned Pursuits,” showcasing the initiatives of her fourth year as governor of Telangana.

Reacting to a query on her conflict with the Telangana government on withholding of certain bills passed by the state legislature, the governor said she had to use her discretionary power in withholding the consent to the bills because she had some genuine concerns.

“For example, I had several doubts over the latest bill on merger of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government. I sought clarifications on as many as 10 issues pertaining to the bill and made certain recommendations before it was introduced in the assembly,” she said.

She added: “When the bill was sent to me after the passage in the assembly, I referred the same to the law department to seek further clarifications. I have got the reply only on Thursday and I shall approve the same after going through the clarifications.”

Tamilisai also pointed out that she had withheld the approval for the appointment of two members of state legislative council (MLCs) under governor’s quota, because they did not fit into the categories under which the government recommended their names.

She said she was undeterred by the denial of protocol facilities to her by the government or absence of bureaucrats at her meetings during her district visits. “All these issues don’t trouble me much and I am not afraid of anybody. My only concern is to do something good for the people of the state,” she said.

Tamilisai said her actions were not driven by politics but by a genuine concern for the people’s welfare. She also brushed aside the talk that the gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan (chief minister’s bungalow) had been reduced following chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s invitation to her to the new secretariat complex a few days ago.

“I am least bothered whether the distance between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan is reduced by a few metres or kilometres. If the government invites me to the official functions, I welcome it. If it doesn’t, I am not worried. I always want a healthy relationship between the constitutional institutions,” she said.

Tamilisai, however, said she was only four years’ old as a governor, compared to the vast political experience of KCR. “I have learnt a lot from him in these last four years,” she said.

The governor extended her full support for the simultaneous elections and expressed hope for a consensus among all stakeholders, leading to the approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

