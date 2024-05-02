No political clearance sought or given: MEA on Prajwal Revanna

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that “no political clearance” was sought from it or issued by it, with this being its first reaction on Prajwal Revanna, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka's Hassan, who is embroiled in an alleged sex scandal. A Karnataka Police SIT is probing sex charges against Prajwal Revanna (X/H_D_Devegowda)

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who heads the Janata Dal (Secular). His uncle, HD Kumaraswamy, is a former Karnataka Chief Minister, and father, HD Revanna, is a JD(S) legislator.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 33-year-old MP is believed to be in Germany, and is said to have left India on April 26, when votes were cast in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is seeking a second consecutive term.

“No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany,” the MEA said.

Also Read | Gowda family tree: Exploring 3 generations of HD Deve Gowda family amid Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case

The ministry's statement comes on a day when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Karnataka government, rejected his request seeking seven more days to appear before it for questioning. The SIT also issued a lookout circular against Prajwal, who has been suspended by the JD(S) pending the investigation.

The controversy surrounding the now-suspended JD(S) leader comes at a time when Lok Sabha elections are underway; of the 28 parliamentary seats in the southern state, as many as 14, including Hassan, voted in the second of the seven-phase nationwide polling, while the remaining 14 will vote in the third phase on May 7.

The JD(S), which contested the previous 2019 general elections with the Congress, is now in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, the Congress ousted it from power in Karnataka in May last year. In the JD(S)-BJP partnership, the former has been given three seats (Hassan, Kolar, Mandya) and the BJP has fielded candidates on the remaining 25 constituencies.