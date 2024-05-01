 Prajwal Revanna's first reaction on Karnataka sex scandal: 'Truth will...' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Prajwal Revanna's first reaction on Karnataka sex scandal: 'Truth will...'

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Prajwal Revanna wrote on his X account that he was not in Bengaluru to attend the special investigation team's probe.

In his first remark on the sex scandal that has rocked Karnataka's politics, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna said on Wednesday that truth will prevail soon.

Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI file photo)
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI file photo)

The ruling Congress has accused Prajwal Revanna of sexually abusing hundreds of women after scores of explicit videos allegedly featuring him surfaced in his parliamentary constituency, Hassan. Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has called the videos "doctored".

Prajwal Revanna wrote on his X account that he was not in Bengaluru. However, he said, he has contacted the probe team through his advocate.

"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon," he wrote on X.

Prajwal Revanna also shared his lawyer's reply to the SIT notice. He has asked for seven days to return to India and appear before the probe team.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna row: Rahul Gandhi's 'despite knowing everything...' attack on Narendra Modi

"In relation to the above matter, I am informed by the family of my client Mr. Prajwal that the notice sent by their office has been pasted on the house of my client Mr. Prajwal as per section 41 (a) Cr.P.C. in their notice dated: 30-04-2024. Dated: 01-05-2024 to appear before them. But my client Mr. Prajwal Revanna was on a trip out of Bangalore and told him about the notice and he said that he needs 7 days to come to Bangalore and appear before him as per the notice," the response reads.

Prajwal Revanna reportedly left India after the purported videos surfaced in Hassan and on the internet. He is reportedly in Germany.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has formed an SIT to probe the grave allegations.

On Wednesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah accused former PM HD Deve Gowda of helping his grandson flee the country. He also accused JD(S) ally BJP of getting the visa for Revanna.

"MP Prajwal Revanna flew abroad after the viral videos. Deve Gowda himself sent his grandson Prajwal Revanna abroad. Who gave him a visa, it is BJP only," Siddaramaiah said, while addressing a rally in Karnataka.

