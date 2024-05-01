In response to the special investigation team (SIT) summons, Karnataka’s Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, the accused in the sexual abuse case, sought four days to appear for the investigation. The SIT, however, asked HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna to attend the inquiry in the next 24 hours. Prajwal Revanna is suspected to be in Germany. Hassan sex scandal: HD Revanna seeks 4 days to appear for SIT investigation(AFP File photo)

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah alleged that former Prime Minister HD Devegowda helped Prajwal flee the country. He said, “How did Prajwal get a visa and passport? Did he go without the knowledge of the central government? HD Devegowda is aware of everything, and he sent him abroad with a plan.”

Siddaramaiah also said his government will not be politically involved in the investigation. “We have formed a SIT and appointed capable officers for the investigation. There will be no political interference in the investigation by us. The guilty will surely be punished,” the chief minister added. The SIT has already sent summons to Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna.

An FIR was filed on Sunday alleging sexual harassment against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, an MLA representing Holenarasipur, based on a complaint by a woman who had worked at Revanna’s house. She alleged she was sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and issued him a show-cause notice over sexual abuse allegations by several women against him.

On Monday, state home minister G Parameshwara said that Prajwal will be asked to return to India by the SIT. He said that an SIT probe would be complete soon and a report would be submitted within 10 to 15 days in such cases.