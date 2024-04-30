JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna, Deve Gowda's grandson, over sexual abuse allegations, issues notice

The Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka on Tuesday suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and issued him a show-cause notice over sexual abuse allegations by several women against him. The Janata Dal (Secular) decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, in its core committee meeting. Prajwal Revanna is the candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Hassan in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha election 2024 that went to the polls on April 26 (File Photo)

Prajwal Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The core committee meeting was attended by state JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy and other members.

“We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We have decided to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed,” said JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda at a press conference.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said Prajwal Revanna, his nephew, will remain suspended till the SIT probe is completed.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not at home, he touched her inappropriately and used to assault her sexually.

The SIT, headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh and including DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar, have started the investigation into the case.

Prajwal Revanna is the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-JD(S) alliance in Hassan in Karnataka, which went to the polls on April 26 during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance in the Prajwal Revanna case and has asked the Karnataka director general of police to submit a detailed report within three days on the issue.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan recently.