 JD (S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse charges, welcomes SIT probe
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
JD (S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse charges, welcomes SIT probe

ByArun Dev
Apr 30, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Following the JD(S) core committee meeting, the chairman of the committee said a recommendation has been made to national president HD Deve Gowda to suspend Prajwal

Janata Dal (Secular) sitting MP and candidate from Hassan parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the party on Tuesday amid the controversy over his involvement in the obscene videos case.

Senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy said if the allegations are found to be true, he will be removed from the party permanently. (Prajwal Revanna | Facebook)
Senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy said if the allegations are found to be true, he will be removed from the party permanently.

Following the JD(S) core committee meeting, the chairman of the committee said a recommendation has been made to national president HD Deve Gowda to suspend Prajwal.

“The party has already welcomed the SIT probe which has been ordered by the state government. In the meeting, we decided to support the investigation completely. Since there is an allegation that there has been disrespect towards the women, we have recommended to our national president HD Deve Gowda to suspend him from the party,” said JD(S) core committee chairman and senior party leader GT Devegowda.

Also Read: HD Kumaraswamy says Prajwal Revanna ‘obscene video’ case ‘shameful’ as MP faces JD(S) expulsion

Senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party will wait for the probe results.

“If the allegations are found to be true, he will be removed from the party permanently,” Kumaraswamy said.

Revanna, grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) president, HD Deve Gowda is embroiled in an obscene videos case in Karnataka.

A series of obscene videos purportedly involving Prajwal, who left the country even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the allegations, have been circulating. Some of the videos appeared to depict sexual assault.

A first information report (FIR) alleging sexual harassment was lodged on Sunday against Prajwal and HD Revanna, who is an assembly member, on the complaint of a woman who worked at their home. The woman alleged she was sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

In her complaint, the woman claimed HD Revanna and Prajwal used to sexually assault women workers in their homes.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

News / India News / JD (S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse charges, welcomes SIT probe
