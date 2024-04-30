JD (S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse charges, welcomes SIT probe

Janata Dal (Secular) sitting MP and candidate from Hassan parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the party on Tuesday amid the controversy over his involvement in the obscene videos case. Senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy said if the allegations are found to be true, he will be removed from the party permanently. (Prajwal Revanna | Facebook)

Following the JD(S) core committee meeting, the chairman of the committee said a recommendation has been made to national president HD Deve Gowda to suspend Prajwal.

“The party has already welcomed the SIT probe which has been ordered by the state government. In the meeting, we decided to support the investigation completely. Since there is an allegation that there has been disrespect towards the women, we have recommended to our national president HD Deve Gowda to suspend him from the party,” said JD(S) core committee chairman and senior party leader GT Devegowda.

Senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party will wait for the probe results.

“If the allegations are found to be true, he will be removed from the party permanently,” Kumaraswamy said.

Revanna, grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) president, HD Deve Gowda is embroiled in an obscene videos case in Karnataka.

A series of obscene videos purportedly involving Prajwal, who left the country even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the allegations, have been circulating. Some of the videos appeared to depict sexual assault.

A first information report (FIR) alleging sexual harassment was lodged on Sunday against Prajwal and HD Revanna, who is an assembly member, on the complaint of a woman who worked at their home. The woman alleged she was sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

In her complaint, the woman claimed HD Revanna and Prajwal used to sexually assault women workers in their homes.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).