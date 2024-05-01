Cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi amid sex videos row

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take necessary steps through the ministry of external affairs so that tainted BJP leader and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna can return to India to join the probe into the allegations of sex videos. Siddaramaiah, in his letter, wrote that Prajwal fled the country sensing the impending arrest and travelled abroad on a diplomatic passport. "While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several woman by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land," Karnataka chief minister wrote. Siddaramaiah said Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on his diplomatic passport.(PTI)

Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi to direct the MEA and the Home ministry to take swift action to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport and to take "such other steps using diplomatic and police channels of the government of India as well as International Police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding Member of Parliament to face the full force of law."

What is a diplomatic passport?

Diplomatic passports are for diplomats and senior government officials for their international travel or official duties. MPs, ministers, diplomats and certain high-ranking government officials get a diplomatic passport.

Hassan sex scandal

Two days before the polling in Hassan on April 26, several sex videos with links to Prajwal Revanna surfaced online. Prompted by the women's commission of the state, the government formed an SIT to probe the allegations against Prajwal. Meanwhile, a househelp of Prajwal filed an FIR against Prajwal and his father accusing both of them of sexual assault.

As the issue has snowballed into a major controversy with the JD(S) suspending Prajwal, Siddaramauah said Prajwal's grandfather former prime minister HD Deve Gowda helped him flee India. “Who gives passport and visa for travelling abroad? It’s the Centre. Can he go without the Centre’s knowledge? It was former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who planned and sent him abroad,” Siddaramaiah said.

"Why did Amit Shah give the ticket to him knowing about all this, why did they give a ticket to the accused of the sex scandal? SIT will investigate transparently," he added.

As the investigation into the several allegations began, the SIT summoned both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna. Revanna sought four days while Prajwal put out a statement that he was not in Bengaluru to attend the inquiry.