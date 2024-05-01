 Prajwal Revanna row: Rahul Gandhi's 'despite knowing everything...' attack on Narendra Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi
Prajwal Revanna row: Rahul Gandhi's 'despite knowing everything...' attack on Narendra Modi

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi called Prajwal Revanna a monster.

The controversy over the purported sex videos featuring Prajwal Revanna intensified on Wednesday with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accusing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of sending his grandson abroad. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the scandal, accusing him of promoting the JD(S) MP despite "knowing everything".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting. (ANI file photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting. (ANI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi claimed PM Modi has maintained "a shameful silence" over the issue.

"As usual, Narendra Modi has maintained a shameful silence on the gruesome crimes against women in Karnataka. The Prime Minister will have to answer: Knowing everything, why did they promote the monster who exploited hundreds of daughters just for the sake of votes? After all, how did such a big criminal escape from the country with such ease?" said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

"From Kaiserganj to Karnataka and Unnao to Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's silent support to the culprits of daughters is boosting the morale of criminals across the country. Is being part of Modi's 'political family' a 'guarantee of safety' for criminals?" he added.

The Karnataka chief minister accused the BJP of giving visa to Prajwal Revanna.

"MP Prajwal Revanna flew abroad after the viral videos. Deve Gowda himself sent his grandson Prajwal Revanna abroad. Who gave him a visa, it is BJP only," Siddaramaiah said, while addressing a rally in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah rejected the allegation that deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar was involved in circulating the sexually explicit videos.

"Prajwal's pen drive case is not related to DCM DK Shivakumar. HD Kumaraswamy's statement that DK Shivakumar was behind the pen drive case is not correct. Prajwal's driver Karthi said that the pen drive was given by a BJP leader but Kumaraswamy accuses DK Shivakumar of politics," the chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah said BJP leader Amit Shah gave Prajwal Revanna the poll ticket despite knowing about his alleged involvement in the sex scandal.

"Why did Amit Shah give the ticket to him knowing about all this, why did they give a ticket to the accused of the sex scandal? SIT will investigate transparently," he added.

Hundreds of sexually explicit videos were doing the rounds in Hassan, Revanna's parliamentary constituency. The state government has formed an SIT to investigate the allegations.

Prajwal Revanna is reportedly in Germany. He has filed a police complaint against what he called doctored videos.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Follow Us On