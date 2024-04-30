Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos': BJP leader blames 'communication gap' for poll ticket

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda on Tuesday claimed Prajwal Revanna became the BJP-JD(S) alliance's Lok Sabha candidate from Karnataka's Hassan because of a “communication gap”. The JD(S) on Tuesday said former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the party amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI)

Devaraje Gowdaaccused JD(S) of announcing Revanna's candidature despite having an “intelligence report” on hundreds of sexually explicit videos featuring Prajwal Revanna.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Devaraje Gowda had written a letter to state BJP chief BY Vijayendra last year, warning him against Prajwal Revanna's candidature from Hassan.

“I wrote a letter to our president about the video and gave it to the office, but as he said, the letter had not reached him either...I wrote in the letter that there is no problem in allying with JD(S) but there are serious allegations on him (Prajwal Revanna) of sexual harassment,” Gowda said.

"Karthik, the driver of Prajwal Revanna came to me and said that he was being harassed. He (Karthik) said that he (Prajwal Revanna) has several obscene videos... I asked the driver if he had given this video to anyone... Karthik said that he had given the obscene videos to the Congress president...Thinking that this pen drive will create problems, I wrote a letter to the party...This is a communication gap and he got the ticket… Also, it was not the mistake of the BJP as they JD(S), despite having the intelligence report, gave him the ticket," he told ANI.

German diplomat on Prajwal Revanna

Meanwhile, Georg Enzweiler, the deputy head of mission of the German Embassy in India, on Tuesday reacted to reports that Prajwal Revanna had fled to Germany after his name surfaced in the sex scandal.

He said he had read about the incident in the newspaper, but he was not sure whether Prajwal Revanna was in Germany.

"No comments on that because I have read this in newspapers but we are not aware of the details of this. Indeed, we have heard about that but I am not sure whether that is the case," he said.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’: BJP under fire as letter shows ‘brahmastra’ warning about JD(S) leader went unheeded

JDS suspends Prajwal Revanna

The JD(S) core-committee has suspended Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

He is accused of sexually abusing women.

Revanna's uncle, HD Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, said there weren't any direct allegations against him. He said the party suspended him on the basis of suspicion.

Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar said his party has zero tolerance towards crimes against women. He said if the Congress government had evidence of Revanna's involvement, why didn't they take action.

Also read: Amit Shah reacts to Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ scandal, attacks Congress

"Why is the Congress party demonstrating double standards when it comes to crime against women? Why is Sandeshkhali not an issue to be condemned?... Why is that Congress party selectively and politically chooses crime and criminals to either support or condemn?" he said.

The Karnataka government has formed an special investigation team to probe allegations of sexual abuse against Revanna.

With inputs from PTI, ANI