Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ case: Lookout notice issued against Deve Gowda's grandson

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government has issued a lookout circular against Prajwal Revanna, an 'absconding' MP from Hassan, who is accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is believed to be in Germany, will face detention upon arrival at any immigration point in India, including airports, seaports, or border checkposts. Prajwal Revanna (HT Archive)

“A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice,” Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday, PTI reported.

On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.

The lookout circular, issued to all immigration points across India, ensures that Prajwal Revanna will be detained upon reporting at any airport, seaport, or border checkpost, reported The Hindu.

The Karnataka government formed a SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on April 28 to investigate the allegations against Prajwal Revanna. Following complaints from several women, an FIR was filed against him on the same day. Reports suggest that Revanna, a Lok Sabha NDA candidate, left the country on April 27, sensing imminent arrest. He is said to be traveling abroad on his diplomatic passport.

Revanna faces charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman, as per sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC. Allegations include sexual assault by Revanna and his father HD Revanna, as claimed one of the victim, a former housekeeper.

On Tuesday, the JD(S), a BJP alliance partner in Karnataka, suspended Prajwal Revanna, citing significant damage to the party's reputation due to circulating videos of the Hassan MP.

On Wednesday afternoon, in his first public comments since the formation of the SIT, Prajwal asked for a week to return to Bengaluru to join investigations. “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon”, he wrote on X.

Prajwal's request for an additional seven days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case, citing his presence abroad, was also rejected.

"There is no provision to grant more than 24 hours," home minister Parameshwara said.