No progress in monsoon, rains remain subdued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Monsoon progress continues to be slow and rainfall is subdued across the country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during the next 6-7 days. The normal date for monsoon arrival over Delhi is June 27.

Subdued rainfall activity is very likely to prevail over northwest and central India during the next five days and over western parts of peninsular India from June 28 onwards. Isolated or scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and rainfall is also likely over these regions during this subdued monsoon activity period.

Under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states during the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days; subsequently, moist easterly winds are likely to pickup in strength, causing enhanced rainfall activity all along the Himalayan foothills regions of north Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand around July 1 and 2, leading to increased inflow into the rivers originating or flowing over these regions, according to IMD.

