Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No proposal to revoke ban on Chinese apps, Centre tells LS
india news

No proposal to revoke ban on Chinese apps, Centre tells LS

The ban was announced amid border tensions between India and China which have not been resolved fully despite multiple rounds of negotiations at the diplomatic and military levels
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said broader consensus with states was required for better regulation of cybercrimes. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:29 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The electronics and information technology ministry told the Parliament on Wednesday that there was no proposal to remove the ban on blocked Chinese mobile applications.

In response to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Malook Nagar, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “There is no proposal with the ministry to revoke the blocking orders.”

India on September 3, 2020, banned 118 China-linked mobile apps, including widely popular game PUBG, two months after similar curbs on 59 apps, mostly Chinese, and a month after banning 47 more apps linked to that country. MEITY had then said that the apps were attempting to steal and surreptitiously transmit users’ data “to servers which have locations outside India”.

Also Read: Despite Omicron worries, Australia reopens borders for non-citizens

This ban was announced amid border tensions between India and China which has not been resolved fully despite multiple rounds of negotiations at the diplomatic and military levels. The Centre cited concerns over the apps being “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity… defence of India, security of state and public order” amid a months’ long standoff with its northern neighbour at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

RELATED STORIES

“We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have,” a TikTok spokesperson previously said when the ban was imposed in 2020.

Apart from this, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said broader consensus with states was required for better regulation of cybercrimes through new and secure browsers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP