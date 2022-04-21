Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No public interest in this, says HC on PIL against demolishing suspects’ houses in Madhya Pradesh
india news

No public interest in this, says HC on PIL against demolishing suspects’ houses in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh high court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer who argued that the demolition of structures linked to accused or suspects in criminal cases was violative of constitutional guarantees
The Madhya Pradesh high court ruled that individuals who were affected by the demolition can seek remedy but a lawyer, who had no connection with them, could not raise the issue as a public interest litigation
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByMonika Pandey

BHOPAL/JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday rejected a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s demolition drive against those accused of riots, mafias and criminals, ruling that the people who were affected by the action had the legal right to approach the court.

“On considering the contentions and the pleadings, we are of the considered view that it may not be appropriate to entertain this petition as a public interest litigation. Even if the case of the petitioner is to be accepted that certain houses of certain persons have been demolished, necessarily those persons have a legal right to defend themselves and their properties in a manner known to the law,” the bench of chief justice Ravi Vijay Kumar and justice PK Kaurav said

In his petition, lawyer Amitabha Gupta said he wanted to draw the court’s attention to the new practice of the state police to demolish houses and other construction belonging to suspects without observing due process of law. Last week after communal clashes in Khargone district, the district administration demolished 52 houses and shops.

RELATED STORIES

The court, however, said it didn’t see any “nexus” between the petitioner and the persons whose properties have been demolished. “Therefore, it is for those (affected) persons to appropriately move the court for necessary order as they deem fit. We do not find any reason to entertain this petition on behalf of the present petitioner. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed,” the bench said.

According to the Madhya Pradesh home department data, a total of 21,502 acres of government and private land has been cleared by the district and police administration from illegal encroachment and possession of land mafia, goons and habitual criminals in the past two years. Over the last two years, 12,640 illegal structures (houses, shops, godowns, marriage gardens, illegal factories.) of the land mafia, goons, and habitual criminals have been demolished or removed. The land freed as part of this action is valued at Rs.18,146 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP