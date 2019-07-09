Today in New Delhi, India
No question of midterm elections, says BJP’s ex-CM Yeddyurappa

The remarks mark a change in stand from May, shortly after his party won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2019 05:58 IST
Sunetra Choudhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BS Yeddyurappa,HD Kumaraswamy,Karnataka BJP
Yeddyurappa said his party BJP had no role to play in the political crisis that has engulfed the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state. (Photo @BSYBJP)

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will not press for fresh state elections in Karnataka, its leader BS Yeddyurappa said on Monday as the ruling coalition between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) — JD(S) — was rocked by fresh defections that threatened to bring it into a minority in the assembly.

“I categorically state that there will be no elections as four years of tenure of this assembly still exists. Elections will be burden on state exchequer,” he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

The remarks mark a change in stand from May, shortly after his party won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Yeddyurappa added that his party had no role in the developments.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 05:55 IST

