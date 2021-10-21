Home / India News / No NCB raid, team visited 'Mannat' to collect docus related to Aryan Khan: Sameer Wankhede
No NCB raid, team visited 'Mannat' to collect docus related to Aryan Khan: Sameer Wankhede

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede said NCB officials went to Shah Rukh Khan's house to collect some documents related to his son Aryan Khan.
Visuals posted by the ANI on Twitter showed the NCB officials arriving at Mannat, the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. &nbsp;(ANI)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 02:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) went to Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents regarding his son Aryan Khan and no raids were conducted during the visit. The statement was made by the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Led by senior officials, the NCB team's visit to the Bollywood superstar’s residence, Mannat, in suburban Bandra came hours after Khan visited his son at Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumbai for the first time since his arrest earlier this month in a drugs-related case.

Aryan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

 

 

Thursday, October 21, 2021
