Drugs case: NCB team arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's house for search operation

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday reached Mannat, the residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, hours after the renowned actor visited the city's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan, who has been behind bars since October 3 in connection with the cruise drugs case. According to reports, a team of NCB is also present at the residence of actor Ananya Panday, who has been summoned today by the federal agency for questioning.

Visuals posted by the ANI news agency on Twitter showed the NCB officials arriving at the residences of the Bollywood actors, where they will be reportedly conducting a search operation.

