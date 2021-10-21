Home / India News / Drugs case: NCB team arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's house for search operation
india news

Drugs case: NCB team arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's house for search operation

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan went to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan, who has been behind bars since October 3 in connection with a drugs case.
Visuals posted by the ANI news agency on Twitter showed the NCB officials arriving at Mannat, the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. &nbsp;(ANI)
Visuals posted by the ANI news agency on Twitter showed the NCB officials arriving at Mannat, the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.  (ANI)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday reached Mannat, the residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, hours after the renowned actor visited the city's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan, who has been behind bars since October 3 in connection with the cruise drugs case. According to reports, a team of NCB is also present at the residence of actor Ananya Panday, who has been summoned today by the federal agency for questioning.

Visuals posted by the ANI news agency on Twitter showed the NCB officials arriving at the residences of the Bollywood actors, where they will be reportedly conducting a search operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srk shah rukh khan mannat aryan khan mumbai bollywood drugs drugs ananya panday narcotics control bureau + 7 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out