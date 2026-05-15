No saffron shawls to be allowed in schools: K’taka CM

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said saffron shawls would not be permitted in educational institutions, even as his government moved to withdraw a 2022 order introduced by the previous BJP administration that effectively barred hijabs inside classrooms.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

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The clarification came amid mounting political criticism and warnings from some right-wing groups that students would begin wearing saffron shawls to classrooms if hijabs were allowed.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the state government’s position was limited to permitting existing religious and cultural practices alongside prescribed school uniforms, and not introducing new forms of attire. “Saffron shawls are not allowed. Those shawls cannot be worn. Turbans, sacred threads, rudraksha, and hijab can also be worn,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that only practices already in existence would be recognised under the revised policy. “ Nothing new can be introduced,” he said.

The Congress government’s move has reopened one of Karnataka’s most politically contentious debates regarding school uniforms. The February 5, 2022 order issued by the BJP government led to protests, legal challenges and headlines across India after Muslim students in parts of the state were denied entry to classrooms for wearing hijab.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress government of undermining uniform rules in schools and colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress government of undermining uniform rules in schools and colleges. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Union minister Pralhad Joshi questioned why the state government had acted while the matter remained pending before the Supreme Court. “When the issue is pending in the Supreme Court, what is the hurry to take a decision on this?” Joshi said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister Pralhad Joshi questioned why the state government had acted while the matter remained pending before the Supreme Court. “When the issue is pending in the Supreme Court, what is the hurry to take a decision on this?” Joshi said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He argued that school uniform policies were intended to create equality among students and accused the Congress government of introducing religion into educational spaces. “School and college uniform codes aim to foster equality among students. However, the Congress government is undermining this by bringing religion into the uniform policy. Instead of equality, it is promoting discrimination,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He argued that school uniform policies were intended to create equality among students and accused the Congress government of introducing religion into educational spaces. “School and college uniform codes aim to foster equality among students. However, the Congress government is undermining this by bringing religion into the uniform policy. Instead of equality, it is promoting discrimination,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Joshi also objected to the government’s position on saffron shawls. “A saffron shawl is not religious, yet the Congress government is behaving like an authoritarian regime by deciding which colours students can or cannot wear,” he said.

He accused the Karnataka government of pursuing a “divisive policy” and weakening discipline in schools, adding that the Centre was advocating a Uniform Civil Code while the state government was “dividing people along religious lines”.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra also attacked the decision, describing the withdrawal of the earlier order as politically motivated.

“The very purpose of the uniform is to instil in children the initiation into equality by erasing distinctions of high and low, caste, and religion,” he added.

The government’s decision, however, was welcomed by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, which said allowing hijab in educational institutions would help Muslim girls continue their education without fear or uncertainty.

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In a statement, Mohammed Saad Belgami, Ameer-e-Halqa of the organisation’s Karnataka unit, said the hijab issue had created anxiety among students and families over the past few years.

“Educational institutions should be safe spaces where students can pursue their education with dignity, confidence and a sense of security,” Belgami said.

He said the withdrawal of the 2022 government order reflected respect for constitutional protections related to religious freedom and educational rights.

Belgami also urged educational institutions to implement the decision peacefully and ensure campuses remained free from discrimination.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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