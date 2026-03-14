‘No space for agitation’: Reactions pour in on Sonam Wangchuk release decision, Ladakh L-G calls for dialogue

At the same time, the L-G added that protests and unrest would not be tolerated in the region. He maintained that “there is no space for agitation and violence in Ladakh” and said that concerns of the people would instead be addressed “through dialogue with stakeholders, community leaders and citizens”.

The Office of the lieutenant governor of Ladakh said that Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the Centre’s decision to release Wangchuk. In a post on X, the LG’s office said Saxena described the revocation of Wangchuk’s detention as a “positive step” that would help foster “an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh”.

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday welcomed the Centre’s decision to revoke the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

“I believe this is good news for the people of Ladakh. Secondly, it also marks a personal victory for Sonam Wangchuk. We have been asserting from the very beginning that the allegations levelled against him were completely baseless, something the government failed to prove in the Supreme Court,” news agency ANI quoted Lakrook as saying.

Tsering Dorjay Lakrook, co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body and president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association also welcomed the decision and said it was a positive moment for the region.

Reacting to the development, Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, said the broader movement would continue.

“The revocation of NSA against Shri Sonam Wangchuk is a welcome move. However, our struggle of our legitimate rights continues,” Kargili said.

He also demanded the release of activists Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey, and called for all charges against those detained during the September 24 protests to be dropped “unconditionally”.

Detained for nearly six months Wangchuk, 58, had been lodged at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan since September 26, 2025. His detention came after protests in Ladakh escalated into violence in Leh, the region’s main city, leaving four people dead and more than 160 injured.

Authorities had earlier alleged that the activist had “instigated” the unrest that led to the violence.

The revocation of his detention came as the Supreme Court of India was hearing a habeas corpus petition challenging his incarceration.

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the home ministry said the prolonged protests had begun affecting daily life and the local economy in Ladakh.

“The prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy,” the ministry said.

It added that the government remained committed to building an environment of peace and trust in Ladakh so that “constructive and meaningful dialogue” with stakeholders could take place.

The statement also noted that Wangchuk had already completed nearly half of the detention period allowed under the National Security Act, which permits detention for up to 12 months.