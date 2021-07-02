No test required at RTO to get driving licence. All you need to know

Driving license applicants will now be able to obtain the document in an easier way, without going through the tedious process via regional transport offices (RTOs). An amended rule by the Union ministry of road transport and highways came into effect on Thursday allowing candidates to get a driving license without taking driving tests.

The transport ministry has notified the new rules for accrediting driver training centres where applicants will be provided with high-quality driving courses and on clearance of the test, they will not be required to take driving tests at the time of getting the license.

Also read: Learner’s driving licence test to be done online; software in ‘final stages'

All you need to know:

These training centres will be equipped with simulators and a dedicated driving test track for high-quality training to the applicants.

The driving course for a light motor vehicle in an accredited driver training centre will run for 29 hours in the span of a maximum of four weeks from the date of commencement of the course, according to the notification. The course will be divided into theory and practice.

The duration for medium and heavy motor vehicle driving courses in the training centres is 38 hours in the span of six weeks. "These are to be divided into two segments, theory and practical," the notification said, as per a Mint report.

The training will also include teaching some basics about ethical and courteous behaviour with others on the road.

The centres are not only restricted to light, medium and heavy motor vehicles but will also provide industry-specific specialised training. The course will fulfill the shortage of skilled drivers on the road.

The accreditation granted for accredited driving training centres will be in force for a duration of five years and can be renewed.

Lack of proper knowledge and competency is considered to be some major issues on the Indian roads and a large number of road accidents occur due to such issues and lack of regulations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON