Soon, learner’s driving licence test to be done online; software in ‘final stages'

The state transport department is in the final stages of creating a software that will allow applicants to appear for a learners’ driving licence test from their homes, and get the document without any physical intervention, a senior official said on Thursday.

“The NIC (National Informatics Centre) is developing the software for e-learner’s licence and it is almost ready. It is currently undergoing testing and security audit. The NIC is also trying to add a face recognition system to ensure there is no attempt by proxy,” the official added.

Once implemented, an applicant will not have to visit the regional transport office (RTO) to give the test for the learners’ licence. The project is likely to take off in about two months, the official said.

Once the applicant clears the test, an e-learner’s licence with a validity of six months will be issued. “The process will require applicants to register on the transport department website, that will allocate them a date on which they can take the learner’s licence test from their homes. The applicant will go through a standard online tutorial, and can then take the test. The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learner’s licence will be issued,” said the official.

On June 22, the Delhi government also decentralised the process of issuing vehicle registration certificates by empowering the car/two-wheeler dealers to do so.