e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Nobel Prize for discovery of how cells sense oxygen

The award, announced by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm (Sweden) on Monday, is the 110th prize in the category that has been awarded since 1901.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Unknown till the late 1980s and 1990s, this understanding is the key to develop strategies to fight many diseases such as anaemia, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, and cancer.
Unknown till the late 1980s and 1990s, this understanding is the key to develop strategies to fight many diseases such as anaemia, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, and cancer. (HT image)
         

William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe have won the Nobel Prize 2019 in medicine or physiology for their findings on how cells, the building blocks of life, sense oxygen levels and their response mechanism to inadequate supply of oxygen (a condition known as hypoxia).

Unknown till the late 1980s and 1990s, this understanding is the key to develop strategies to fight many diseases such as anaemia, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, and cancer.

Kaelin and Semenza are from the US and Ratcliffe from the UK.

The award, announced by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm (Sweden) on Monday, is the 110th prize in the category that has been awarded since 1901.

“They established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function,” the jury said in a statement.

“Intense ongoing efforts in academic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies are now focused on developing drugs that can interfere with different disease states by either activating, or blocking, the oxygen-sensing machinery,” it added.

Cells are the basic structural, functional, and biological unit of all known organisms, and need a certain level of oxygen to function. Both excess or lack of oxygen can lead to irreversible cell damage and eventual death. How cells respond to oxygen levels had been an area of interest among researchers for long.

The jury said that the trio had identified molecular machinery that regulates the activity of genes in response to varying levels of oxygen, often brought about by diseases. That response is key to things like producing red blood cells, generating new blood vessels, and fine tuning the immune system.

“Oxygen is the life of a cell. It is very important for the growth and regeneration of a cell,” said Dr IC Verma, senior consultant, institute of medical genetics and genomics, Ganga Ram Hospital.

Kaelin works at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in the US, and Semenza is director of the Vascular Research Programme, Johns Hopkins Institute for Cell Engineering. Ratcliffe is director of clinical research at the Francis Crick Institute in London, and director of the Target Discovery Institute in Oxford.

The three received the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award in 2016 for these findings.

The Nobel Prize comprises a gold medal, a diploma and nine million Swedish kroner. The three will receive their prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 02:24 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 03:02 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News