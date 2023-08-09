'We don't give revadis': Amit Shah slams opposition over freebies in Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a dig at the opposition over giving away “freebies”, saying what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given to farmers are “not 'revadis' (freebies) but we have made them self-sufficient”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. (ANI)

“They (Opposition parties) keep saying that they will waive off farmers' loans. We don't believe in just waving off loans but in making a system where one does not have to take a loan,” Shah said during his speech in the Lok Sabha of the Parliament on the no-confidence motion.

The ruling BJP and PM Modi have been slamming the promises of free goods or facilities made by opposition parties ahead of elections, calling it ‘revadi culture’.

In August last year, the issue of freebies was taken up to the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench had said that the issue of regulating electoral promises is “unmanageable”. “Freebies will continue to destroy the economy unless there is a conscious decision taken by all political parties to stop such hand-outs,” it said.

Continuing his attack on the opposition parties, the home minister said, “It has to be understood why they (UPA) were opposing Jan Dhan Yojana? Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that when Re 1 is sent from the Centre to the poor, only 15 paise reaches the beneficiary…But today, today entire amount reaches the poor.”

'No-confidence motion to mislead people'

On the no-confidence motion called by the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc against the ruling government, Shah said that it is a “move to create confusion among the people.” “There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country...This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion,” he said.

The home minister added that the opposition has “not raised any real issues” in the Parliament.

