‘A leader has been launched in politics 13 times’: Amit Shah's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hurled a veiled jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(PTI)

“There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity were provided to her by Modi government”, ANI quoted Shah as saying during the discussion on no-confidence in the lower house.



Kalawati Bandurkar, a farm widow had hogged the limelight after Rahul Gandhi had visited her home in Jalka village of Maharashtra's Yavatmal in 2008. Her husband had died by suicide in 2005. Rahul Gandhi had mentioned visiting her house while speaking during the debate on no-confidence motion which was moved against then Manmohan Singh government in 2008.

Shah's jibe at Rahul Gandhi comes hours after the latter spoke in the Lok Sabha for the first time after being reinstated as an MP. Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence.



“I went to Manipur a few days ago. Our Prime Minister has not gone there, he has not gone there till now. He does not consider Manipur part of India. I used the word Manipur, but the reality is that there is no Manipur left. You have divided Manipur into two parts, you have broken up Manipur”, Gandhi said earlier today.



“As I had said, India is a voice of the people. You killed that voice in Manipur. This means that you murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur”, the Congress MP from Wayanad said.



Soon after his speech, Gandhi came under fire from the BJP for allegedly blowing a ‘flying kiss’ in the house. Women MPs of the saffron party have complained to the speaker against the Congress leader, accusing him of behaving in an ‘indecent’ manner.

