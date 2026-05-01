Noida airport to begin operations from June 15, IndiGo to operate 1st flight

The much-anticipated Noida International Airport is set to begin operations from June 15, officials said. The airport, located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is expected to significantly ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

An inside view of Noida Airport Cargo Terminal.(Sunil Ghosh/HT)

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The airport has already begun outreach to carriers for ticket bookings after receiving approval for its Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security - a clearance that triggers a mandatory 45-day countdown before operations can start.

Budget carrier IndiGo will operate the first passenger flight from the airport, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express, according to a statement issued by the airport operator. Initial domestic routes under discussion include Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, while airlines from West Asia and Southeast Asia have shown interest in international services, expected to begin a few months after domestic operations stabilise.

Officials said discussions with airlines on flight schedules and slots are ongoing, though a booking start date has not yet been finalised. IndiGo is likely to operate the highest number of flights initially, while Air India Express is planning twice-daily services between Noida and Bengaluru.

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{{^usCountry}} The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, will have a single runway and terminal with an annual passenger capacity of 12 million. At full build-out across four phases, the airport is expected to handle up to 70 million passengers annually. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, will have a single runway and terminal with an annual passenger capacity of 12 million. At full build-out across four phases, the airport is expected to handle up to 70 million passengers annually. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is designed as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region, expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and boost connectivity across north India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is designed as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region, expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and boost connectivity across north India. {{/usCountry}}

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