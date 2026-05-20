Noida, Ghaziabad residents receive 'worse than loo' alert amid severe heatwave

With severe heatwave alerts already in place for Delhi and the national capital region, Noida and Ghaziabad residents on Wednesday received another weather alert on their phones, warning them of winds “worse than loo.”

A heatwave alert has been sounded for Delhi and NCR regions such as Noida and Ghaziabad. (PTI)

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In an alert sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a warning has been issued for Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur and Bhadohi for extremely hot, dry winds.

The NDMA alert mentioned the phrase - loo se bhi bheeshan loo - which translates to loo winds more horrific than loo.

Also Read | India’s hottest district shuts at 10 am as mercury breaches 48 degrees Celsius mark

NDMA alert for heatwave in Noida, Ghaziabad (HT Photo)

IMD sounds 'heatwave' for Delhi-NCR

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{{^usCountry}} For the next five days, temperatures across Delhi NCR are expected to soar. The drastic increase in the summer heat has prompted the India Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the next five days, temperatures across Delhi NCR are expected to soar. The drastic increase in the summer heat has prompted the India Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave alert. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per IMD, an orange alert for extreme heat and loo is active for Delhi and parts of NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per IMD, an orange alert for extreme heat and loo is active for Delhi and parts of NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD’s orange warning is an alert to prepare for action, indicating the possibility of worsening weather conditions that could impact daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD’s orange warning is an alert to prepare for action, indicating the possibility of worsening weather conditions that could impact daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the capital has already recorded its hottest day at 44.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD has predicted temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the capital has already recorded its hottest day at 44.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD has predicted temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid the heatwave alert, the IMD has also stated that predominant surface winds are expected from the northwest direction, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 kmph during the afternoon hours, especially in regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the heatwave alert, the IMD has also stated that predominant surface winds are expected from the northwest direction, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 kmph during the afternoon hours, especially in regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha. {{/usCountry}}

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(With inputs from PTI)

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