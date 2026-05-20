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Noida, Ghaziabad residents receive 'worse than loo' alert amid severe heatwave

The NDMA alert mentioned the phrase - loo se bhi bheeshan loo - which translates to loo winds more horrific than loo.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:20 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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With severe heatwave alerts already in place for Delhi and the national capital region, Noida and Ghaziabad residents on Wednesday received another weather alert on their phones, warning them of winds “worse than loo.”

A heatwave alert has been sounded for Delhi and NCR regions such as Noida and Ghaziabad. (PTI)

In an alert sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a warning has been issued for Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur and Bhadohi for extremely hot, dry winds.

The NDMA alert mentioned the phrase - loo se bhi bheeshan loo - which translates to loo winds more horrific than loo.

Also Read | India’s hottest district shuts at 10 am as mercury breaches 48 degrees Celsius mark

NDMA alert for heatwave in Noida, Ghaziabad (HT Photo)

IMD sounds 'heatwave' for Delhi-NCR

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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