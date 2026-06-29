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Fire breaks out at Noida high-rise, no casualties reported

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 10:17 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Panic ensued after a fire broke out at a flat in Aranya Society in Sector 119 on Monday.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station, news agency ANI reported.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

 
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