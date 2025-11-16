Noida man held for beheading lover claims she threatened him for money

A 32-year-old man arrested for beheading a woman and dumping her body in Noida has claimed that the woman was pressuring him for money she had loaned and was also threatening to engage his daughters in the flesh trade. Monu Singh told the cops that Preeti was pressuring him to leave his wife.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Earlier this month, police found an unidentified headless body of a woman in a drain along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The woman was later identified to be 33-year-old Noida Sector 39 resident Preeti. Following this, the police team tracked down the suspect, Monu Singh, who confessed to murdering her.

Talking about his motives, Singh told the cops that his wife already knew he was having an extramarital affair, and Preeti was pressuring him to leave his wife, HT reported.

Preeti was also allegedly pressuring him to get married and return the Rs. 2 lakh that she loaned him. Further, she also threatened Singh that she would engage his daughters in the flesh trade in future.

Singh also had suspicions that Preeti was in a relationship with someone else, police said.

Singh, who is married and has two daughters, was in a relationship with Preeti for more than two-and-a-half years. They both live in the same building.

The woman, who was originally from West Bengal, had been separated from her husband and had been living in Noida since 2023 with two kids.

Singh confessed that he asked Preeti to come out with him, with the intention of killing her. Both were eating in a bus when they got into a fight. Following this, Singh took out a butcher's knife he had hidden there and cut off Preeti's neck. He also cut off her hands so that the police could not identify the body through fingerprints.

A case has been registered against Singh on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.