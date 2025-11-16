Two men stabbed to death in separate attacks in Delhi on same night

Three people, including two teenagers, allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man to death over an old dispute in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Friday. Police said the three have been apprehended. One murder stemmed from an old scolding and planned revenge, police said, while the other followed a money dispute between acquaintances in southeast Delhi. (File photo)

According to police, the man’s friend saw him lying near Bhagat Singh Mohalla with multiple stab wounds at 11.40pm on Friday and rushed him to the JPC Hospital. The administration then informed the police, while the man succumbed to injuries.

A case of murder was registered and the three suspects were identified. The victim and the accused live in the same locality in New Usmanpur.

“We held them within hours and a knife has also been recovered. During interrogation, we found out that the victim had previously scolded one of the accused over his behaviour, leading to the fight,” an officer said.

The three then planned to take revenge for the old fight and attacked him when he was walking alone at night, police said.

Meanwhile, a group of teenagers allegedly stabbed another man, a 23-year-old, in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Friday night.

The incident took place around 10pm at Pravasi Ekta Park camp in Govindpuri. Passersby then found him lying with two deep stab injuries on the neck and the abdomen. Police said he was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon investigation and analysing the CCTV footage, prime accused Aman alias Buddha, 19, was apprehended on Saturday, an investigating officer informed, adding that the motive appears to be personal enmity.

Police said Aman and the victim had known each other for a long time but recently got into a fight over money.