Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two men stabbed to death in separate attacks in Delhi on same night

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 04:16 am IST

Both victims were rushed to hospitals but died during treatment as police teams recovered a knife in one case and used CCTV evidence to solve the other.

Three people, including two teenagers, allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man to death over an old dispute in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Friday. Police said the three have been apprehended.

One murder stemmed from an old scolding and planned revenge, police said, while the other followed a money dispute between acquaintances in southeast Delhi. (File photo)
One murder stemmed from an old scolding and planned revenge, police said, while the other followed a money dispute between acquaintances in southeast Delhi. (File photo)

According to police, the man’s friend saw him lying near Bhagat Singh Mohalla with multiple stab wounds at 11.40pm on Friday and rushed him to the JPC Hospital. The administration then informed the police, while the man succumbed to injuries.

A case of murder was registered and the three suspects were identified. The victim and the accused live in the same locality in New Usmanpur.

“We held them within hours and a knife has also been recovered. During interrogation, we found out that the victim had previously scolded one of the accused over his behaviour, leading to the fight,” an officer said.

The three then planned to take revenge for the old fight and attacked him when he was walking alone at night, police said.

Meanwhile, a group of teenagers allegedly stabbed another man, a 23-year-old, in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Friday night.

The incident took place around 10pm at Pravasi Ekta Park camp in Govindpuri. Passersby then found him lying with two deep stab injuries on the neck and the abdomen. Police said he was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon investigation and analysing the CCTV footage, prime accused Aman alias Buddha, 19, was apprehended on Saturday, an investigating officer informed, adding that the motive appears to be personal enmity.

Police said Aman and the victim had known each other for a long time but recently got into a fight over money.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Two men stabbed to death in separate attacks in Delhi on same night
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On