Noida student who took part in CJP protest gets show-cause notice, revoked the same day

A student of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University (GBU) was served a notice by the district administration last week on Friday, seeking a personal bond of ₹5 lakh to ensure that he will maintain peace after he allegedly attended the student protest at Jantar Mantar. The notice was revoked the same day.

Police alleged that Akshat Tripathi's activities caused a tense atmosphere on the Gautam Buddha University campus. (File/HT Photo)

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The notice was issued by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate on September 4 under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), after proceedings were initiated under Sections 126 and 135 before the Assistant Commissioner of Police’s court, reported news agency PTI.

The report submitted by the police, it was alleged that the student, Akshat Tripathi, encouraged other students of the university to participate in a protest called by a political party and that he was propagating anti-government narratives.

Deep Dive What led to the show-cause notice being issued to Akshat Tripathi? The notice was issued because Tripathi allegedly encouraged other students to participate in a protest at Jantar Mantar, which the police claimed created a tense atmosphere and posed a potential breach of public order. Why was the notice served to the student revoked on the same day? The police clarified that after the matter came to their attention, the show-cause notice issued under Section 130 of the BNSS was revoked on September 4 itself. How did Akshat Tripathi respond to the allegations made against him? Tripathi denied the allegations, stating he participated peacefully in the protest and was not attending classes at that time, as the university had been closed for nearly three months.

As per the notice, Tripathi was asked to show cause why he should not be directed to maintain peace for six months by furnishing a personal bond of ₹5 lakh, along with two sureties of the same amount and was due to appear for a hearing on September 5.

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{{^usCountry}} The police also alleged that Tripathi's activities caused a tense atmosphere on the university campus which could have led to disruption of law and order. However, the police later clarified that the notice was revoked the same day. Student denies allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police also alleged that Tripathi's activities caused a tense atmosphere on the university campus which could have led to disruption of law and order. However, the police later clarified that the notice was revoked the same day. Student denies allegations {{/usCountry}}

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Tripathi denied the allegations made in the report and maintained that he participated in the protest peacefully and was not attending college at the time. He is originally from Prayagraj and currently lives in Greater Noida's Ecotech-1 area.

He also alleged that he was injured in police action during the Parliament protest march on July 20.

The move by authorities was criticised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), which called the action “repressive”.

(With inputs from PTI)