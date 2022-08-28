Noida Supertech twin towers razed to ground in seconds | Watch

Noida Supertech twin towers demolition LIVE: Years of court battle, largely led by a group of senior citizens, against the builder and Noida authority has culminated with the demolition of Supertech twin towers. The twin towers, Apex and Ceyanne, in Noida’s Sector 93A are the tallest structures in the country to be demolished in a controlled implosion. A final check of explosives and related arrangements were done before demolition agencies brought down the illegally constructed Supertech twin towers following Supreme Court's order. (Also Read | Supertech demolition: A buyer vs builder battle led by senior citizens)

Follow LIVE updates here

The Supertech twin towers came crashing down after the detonator button was pressed at around 2.33pm today. Around 37,000 kg of explosives were used for this sensitive task.

The 7,000-odd residents of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village — the society adjacent to the towers — vacated their homes temporarily ahead of the controlled explosion. No human nor animal, except the demolition team, were allowed in the critical zone. Authorities had also stationed water tankers and anti-smog guns to check pollution caused by dust generated from demolition. At present, a cloud of dust and nearly 80,000 tonnes of debris - that authorities had earlier said will be generated from the demolition - surround the area.

Alok Singh, Noida Commissioner of Police, said on Sunday afternoon that the preparations were complete and the demolition was moving towards the countdown. UBS Teotia, RWA President, Emerald Court, and petitioner in Twin Towers case said the residents were very happy to have won this battle of 10 years, reported ANI.

