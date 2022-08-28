Highlights: Peak level of noise during Noida twin towers demolition at 101.2 decibels
Supertech's illegal twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida were reduced to dust within seconds.
Noida Twin Tower Demolition Sunday: The Supertech's illegal Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida - were demolished. The 100-metre-tall structures were reduced to dust within seconds.
According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives were used to raze the twin towers. Over 5,000 people from Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated as the impact of the demolition was likely to be maximum in and around these areas.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 28, 2022 10:06 PM IST
Peak level of noise during demolition at 101.2 decibels
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:34 PM IST
Some birds may have died in demolition: Conservationists
Conservationists have said that some birds might have died in the demolition of the twin towers in Noida on Sunday.
"Several birds might have died. We have been working to save the animals in the area since August 8. We cannot cage the birds and hence had made the request for a false firing. We are already at the demolition site and checking the area thoroughly. We can only hope that no voiceless life has been lost," Sanjay Mahapatra, the founder of House of Stray Animals told PTI on Sunday.
Mahapatra pointed out the NGO requested authorities to conduct a dummy blast or false firing before the final demolition to save the large number of birds in the area.
-
Aug 28, 2022 07:46 PM IST
‘Building of corruption collapsed’: BJP hits out at Samajwadi Party
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) after the demolition of the twin towers in Noida.
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary lauded the demoliton of the twin towers and said the building of corruption has collapsed.
Hitting out at the then Samajwadi Party government in the state, Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," ANI reported.
-
Aug 28, 2022 06:59 PM IST
With demolition of Noida twin towers, Twitter explodes with memes
Microblogging website Twitter was flooded with memes moments after the twin towers in Noida were demolished.
-
Aug 28, 2022 06:16 PM IST
People living in nearby areas should take extra care, say doctors
Doctors have said that people including those with respiratory issues living nearby the now demolished twin towers in Noida should limit their exposure to the affected areas for at least 48 hours and take extra care.
-
Aug 28, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Health expert suggests staying indoors, wearing N-95 masks
With the demolition of the twin towers in Noida, a health expert has suggested people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, close the doors and windows of their houses, turn on air purifiers and wear N-95 mask whenever they step outside.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Rashmi Gupta director Felix hospital, said, ""I would like to suggest people in surrounding areas is to stay indoors, close doors and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers, wear N-95 mask if going out."
Dr Gupta added that the Felix hospital is fully prepared for any situation. “A total of 50 beds are ready in the hospital for emergency patients. Some beds are in an emergency, some are in general wards and some are in ICU with all facilities because if someone suffers from a severe problem then we have ventilator and oxygen support ready for that too. We have separate areas for all kinds of patients,” she added.
-
Aug 28, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Boundary wall of nearby society damaged, says Noida authority
“Ten metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other that this has been received,” Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheswari said on Sunday.
-
Aug 28, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Pre and post-demolition AQI data is almost same: Noida authority
Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheswari said on Sunday that the air quality index (AQI) of the pre and post-demolition of the twin towers is almost the same.
-
Aug 28, 2022 04:41 PM IST
No damage to adjacent buildings reported, say officials
Officials from Edifice said on Sunday that no damage was reported to adjacent buildings following the demolition of the twin towers.
"Twin towers demolition successful. No structural damage to adjacent buildings. Physical site inspection on," Edifice's Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.
-
Aug 28, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Puja organised at site before blast
A Puja was organised at the site of the Supertech's Twin Towers, moments before the 100-metre-tall structures were reduced to dust within seconds.
-
Aug 28, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Level of noise pollution recorded in nearby locations
With the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, this was the level of noise pollution recorded in three nearby locations.
-
Aug 28, 2022 04:09 PM IST
Demolition led to a loss of ₹500 crore: Supertech
Supertech Ltd said on Sunday that the demolition of its twin towers led to a loss of ₹500 crore.
itself is estimated at about ₹20 crore.
"Our overall loss is around ₹500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction cost, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years and the 12 per cent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," Chairman R K Arora told news agency PTI.
-
Aug 28, 2022 03:42 PM IST
It was a clear demolition: Joint Commissioner of Police
Love Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that it was a clear demolition. “No untoward incident has been reported after or during the demolition. Force will remain deployed in the area till a green signal is given from the officials who are checking the structural damage.”
-
Aug 28, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Evacuated residents to return after security clearance
Evacuated residents would be allowed to return after security clearance from inspection team.
-
Aug 28, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Noida CEO post twin towers demolition: People can enter societies after 6:30
Noida CEO after twin towers demolition: 'Gas, power supply to be restored; people can enter neighbouring societies after 6:30pm'
-
Aug 28, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Officials begun structural analysis of adjacent buildings
Team of Edifice, Jet Demolitions, CBRI and Noida officials have begun structural analysis of adjacent buildings after Supertech demolition.
-
Aug 28, 2022 03:07 PM IST
No damage to residential towers in adjoining areas: Officials
No damage to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court after Supertech demolition, says Edifice official.
-
Aug 28, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Noida CP says assessment is underway post demolition
Largely exercise was executed as per plan, expert teams are on spot. Assessment is being done as of now. Only experts can ascertain post-demolition situation. We're going to site to assess the remnants & left-over explosives if at all they're left there: Noida CP
-
Aug 28, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Noida Supertech twin towers demolished
Noida Supertech twin towers demolished, reduced to dust in seconds.
-
Aug 28, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Demolition to be held shortly
The Supertech's twin towers will be demolished shortly.
-
Aug 28, 2022 02:03 PM IST
NDRF team in its final leg of preparations before the demolition begins
NDRF team is in its final leg of preparations before the demolition begins in UP's Noida; canine warriors brought in as well.
-
Aug 28, 2022 01:55 PM IST
How an Emerald Court resident overslept during evacuation
Amid the evacuation frenzy ahead of the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida on Sunday, a seven-member task force of the Emerald Court society entrusted with carrying out evacuation from the 660 flats faced a challenge- one of the residents dozed off inside the flat. Read more
-
Aug 28, 2022 01:27 PM IST
‘Sudden wind change…’: UP official
Sudden change in wind direction, nearby buildings may get more dust, says UP official. For the last one week, the direction of wind was towards the west but the change was sudden, Regional Officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Praveen Kumar said.
"The wind direction today is towards the east. It is expected that dust particles in the aftermath of the demolition would go towards Greater Noida and Bulandshahr," Kumar said.
-
Aug 28, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Moving towards countdown: Noida CP
Everything is fully ready, we are moving towards the countdown: Alok Kumar, Noida CP
-
Aug 28, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Twin towers demolition LIVE: Supertech says there was no deviation from building plan
Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech claims 'no deviation from building plan. SC didn't find it satisfactory on tech grounds'.
-
Aug 28, 2022 12:40 PM IST
Emerald court task force which carried out evacuation
-
Aug 28, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Silver city AOA makes arrangements for residents of Emerald Court society
Silver city AOA has made arrangements for residents of Emerald Court society at the society clubhouse. The arrangements include medical emergency facilities, sleeping beds, food buffet and TV viewing gallery.
-
Aug 28, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Stickers put up by emerald court residents outside their homes
Stickers put up by emerald court residents outside their home before leaving.
-
Aug 28, 2022 12:01 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on demoliton
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked for strict compliance with safety standards during the demolition process of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida. Read more
-
Aug 28, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Key details on traffic diversions
Ahead of the demolition, the authorities have issued traffic advisory. Read all details here
-
Aug 28, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Noida Supertech twin towers: Ahead of demolition, visuals from the site
Check the photos from the Noida Supertech twin towers site ahead of its demolition.
-
Aug 28, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida’s Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Read more
-
Aug 28, 2022 10:41 AM IST
What would be the aftermath of Supertech twin tower demolition
The health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition will take steps to control the impact. Read more to find out the aftermath of the demolition
-
Aug 28, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Only ambulances and emergency services will be allowed near the demolition site
Only ambulances and emergency services will be allowed near the demolition site.
-
Aug 28, 2022 10:02 AM IST
11 smog guns deployed
A total of 11 smog guns have been deployed ahead of the demolition today at 2:30 pm - two deployed along and opposite to service road of Parsavanth, 3 near thestretch from city park to ATS, 2 along and opposite to Gejha community Center, one each near Jaypee flyover, crossing next to Eldeco, in front of Emerald Court and near the twin towers.
-
Aug 28, 2022 09:46 AM IST
Evacuations complete ahead of the blast
Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to Supertech Twin Towers fully evacuated.
-
Aug 28, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Special dust machine installed at demolition site
Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A, UP.
-
Aug 28, 2022 09:21 AM IST
General secretary of Silvercity AOA on evacuated residents
General secretary of Silvercity AOA Rajiv Mehta on Sunday said that they got a list of 70 people from Supertech Emerald Court AOA yesterday who were scheduled to come today. “However, only three families have come here so far. Breakfast has been arranged for them.”
-
Aug 28, 2022 09:12 AM IST
Swimming pool covered in Silver City society
Swimming pool covered in Silver City society ahead of the demolition.
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Stray animals being evacuated by volunteers near Supertech twin towers
Stray animals being evacuated by volunteers near Supertech twin towers.
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Evacuated residents welcomed for breakfast
Silvercity AOA has organised breakfast for evacuated residents ahead of the demolition.
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:41 AM IST
NGOs working to rescue dogs ahead of demolition
A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the Supertech Twin Towers demolition today.
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Group of cyclists from Greater Noida west reached near demolition site
A group of cyclists from Greater Noida west reached near demolition site on Sunday morning. "Usually this place is quiet in the morning but today it is bustling with activity. We thought of stopping for a while and clicking pictures with the soon-to-be demolished building," said Om, one of the cyclists
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Smog gun installed by Noida Authority
The Noida Authority has installed smog gun ahead of the demolition today at 2:30 pm.
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida’s Emerald Court Society ahead of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida. Read more
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:18 AM IST
Edifice Engineering's Utkarsh Mehta at the spot to conduct final checks
Edifice Engineering's Utkarsh Mehta is at the spot to conduct final checks. While speaking to the reporters, he said, “Ofcourse, I am nervous but we are 100 percent confident that the blasts will go as planned. We have been telling residents since the last 6 months not to worry, and we say the same today.”
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Visual from the road opposite to the twin towers on Sunday morning
Visual from the road opposite to the twin towers on Sunday morning.
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:05 AM IST
One nautical mile airspace to remain unavailable briefly
Noida officials on Friday said one nautical mile of air space around the twin Supertech towers will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28 during the demolition. Read details here
-
Aug 28, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Dos and don'ts to keep in mind if you live in the neighbourhood
Here are the list of things that you should or should not do after the demolition of the twin towers if you live in the neighbourhood. Read here
-
Aug 28, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Noida twin towers to be reduced to dust in 9 seconds
The demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida - that are taller than the famous Qutub Minar - is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm today. The twin towers will be reduced to dust in nine seconds. Read more