Supertech demolition: How an Emerald Court resident overslept during evacuation
One of the residents dozed off inside the flat, unaware of the army of volunteers knocking at his door amid the evacuation frenzy ahead of the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida on Sunday
Amid the evacuation frenzy ahead of the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida on Sunday, a seven-member task force of the Emerald Court society entrusted with carrying out evacuation from the 660 flats faced a challenge- one of the residents dozed off inside the flat, unaware of the army of volunteers knocking at his door.
Naresh Keswani, one of the task force members, revealed that around 6.30am on Sunday, when final checks were being carried out by the security staff to ensure every resident has evacuated the place, one house was still locked from inside.
“We created a system of pasting stickers outside the house after a resident left the house so that security personnel can ensure from outside that the house has been evacuated. In addition to this, each of the 15 towers were given a list of the residents where those leaving had to sign so that we can double check that they have exited the building,” said Keswani, a resident of the society.
At one of the towers of the society, security personnel checked the registers to see that all but one of the resident had still not exited the building.
“When we went to the house, there was no answer from inside. We were sure that the resident is inside because last checks were carried out the previous night. Since it was a top floor, there were no chances of entering the home from a window or balcony as well. For the next 15 minutes, tensions flared up as we continued to ring the door bell of the house and banged the house door as well,” said the 45-year-old.
Finally, at around 6.45am, just 15 minutes before the deadline for evacuation, the resident opened the door, in a drowsy state. “It was found that the resident had over slept and his alarm did not go off. We were thankful that he woke up finally and made sure that he left the building along with his belongings, safe and sound,” said Keswani.
Nearly 7,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village—the two societies in close proximity of the twin towers—had to be evacuated by 7am Sunday. The residents also had to remove some 2,700-odd vehicles from the premises, along with about 200 pets.
The towers were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court on August 31 last year on a petition filed by Supertech Emerald Court Apartment Owners’ Association. The residents had first approached the Allahabad high court and succeeded in getting an order of demolition against the two towers in 2014. They complained that the area occupied by the towers was supposed to be a green area and construction on this space amounted to breach of trust by the builder. It was also found that the two towers flouted the minimum distance rule prescribed by the National Building Code, 2005.
While upholding the high court order, the SC ordered compensation for homebuyers (deposit plus 12% interest) who bought flats in the twin towers.
According to news agency, PTI, over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Sunday.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
