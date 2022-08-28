Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on SC order: 'No deviation...'
Supertech twin tower demolition: The evacuation of thousands of citizens has been carried out in three days.
Hours before India sees the demolition of the tallest residential towers so far, real estate giant Supertech on Sunday claimed that there was “no deviation from the building plan”. In a statement before the towers - Apex and Ceyane in the Emerald Society - are razed in Noida, the real estate developer highlighted, “No deviation from the building plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Noida Authority."
In 2009, the two towers were approved by the authority, it said, stressing that Uttar Pradesh’s building bylaws - prevailing at that time - were strictly followed. The Supreme Court, it added, “has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers.”
Underlining that it respects the order of the top court, the firm further said that it had awarded the “work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering, who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings.”
Asserting that the delivery of 70,000 units to home buyers has already been completed, it further gave an assurance - The top court's order "will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time," it underlined.
On Friday, the top court had sought a timeline by October for the disbursal of refund of money to the homebuyers. The demolition of the towers was ordered last year in an SC order, as the affected homebuyers - who had invested in apartments in the under-construction project - were promised full refund with 12% interest.
A legal battle over the project - accused of violation of building norms - had seen several senior citizens on the frontlines.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
