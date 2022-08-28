Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Supertech demolition: The illegal towers violated buildings norms and among those who fought a tough legal battle were some senior citizens.
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida’s Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm.
As the day began, cops reached the site to ensure that hundreds of residents - who were still at the Society - were moved out to safety. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society.
For the evacuated residents, nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast. Rajiv Mehta, general secretary of Silvercity AOA, said, "We got a list of 70 people from Supertech Emerald Court AOA yesterday who were scheduled to come today. However, only three families have come here so far. Breakfast has been arranged for them".
In the early hours on Sunday, some animal welfare organisations had also reached the site to evacuate stray animals.
Also Read | Noida Supertech twin towers: Ahead of demolition, visuals from the site
"We have so far removed 27 community dogs from the area. In the morning, we removed two more stray dogs. We are still looking around to ensure we drive away all stray dogs from the spot," said Saniya Verma, a resident of Parsvanath Srishti apartments, who feeds strays in the area.
The demolition of the illegal towers was ordered by the Supreme Court last year in August over violation of building norms. The top court had made strong remarks on the "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the civic body and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.
The legal battle was said to be led by an Apartments’ Owners Association (AOA), almost exclusively comprising senior citizens, HT reported.
-
Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, parts of city likely to get light rain
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as parts of the city were expected to get light rain while the maximum temperature was expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm. Northwest India has mostly received deficit rainfall.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics