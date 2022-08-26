Noida twin tower demolition: One nautical mile airspace to remain unavailable briefly

Noida officials on Friday said one nautical mile of air space around the twin Supertech towers will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28 during the demolition.

The civil aviation ministry has given its consent for the same, said officials overseeing preparations for demolition of the nearly 100m tall twin towers set to take place on Sunday.

"In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition," it said in a statement. A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 km.

No drones order

On Thursday, the Noida police banned the use of drones in city skies from August 26 till August 31 citing security reasons in view of the demolition.

The order was issued by deputy commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Among other rules, the authorities have said no human, animal or vehicles would be allowed in the exclusion zone on August 28.

Roads leading to towers will remain diverted during the day, while about 600 police officers, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty.

Police said even Google maps will be updated for real-time traffic updates. Green corridors will be created to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles.

The Apex and Ceyane towers – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar – are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

Over 5,000 residents living in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society will be evacuated on that day. They will vacate the premises by 7am and allowed only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4pm.

