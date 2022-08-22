Supertech twin towers demolition preparation on. Here's all you need to know

The Supertech twin tower demolition in Noida - which has been in headlines- is set to take place on Sunday (August 28) at 2:30 pm, for which the preparations are underway. The plan to demolish the towers was finalised in a meeting in the presence of members of the residents' group of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Villages – and representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, fire department, among others. The plan for D-day is set and the preparations are underway.

How will the towers be demolished:

According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering officials, over 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze the 100-meter tall twin towers. The impact of the demolition is likely to be maximum on the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies. While the twin towers had come up only on premises of Emerald Court, ATS Village is adjoining the illegal structures on the other side in Sector 93-A of the city.

Also read: Supertech twin towers: FIR against three former fire officers over issuing NOC

Evacuation plan:

Over 5,000 residents will be vacating Emerald Court and ATS Village societies ahead of the demolition and over 2,500 vehicles (around 1,200 from Emerald Court and 1,500 from ATS village) will be removed on the day of demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida. The Noida authority will be providing space for them in the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station, reported PTI, citing officials.

According to the evacuation plan, the residents will have to vacate the premises by 7am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice.

Also read: In viral video, Noida woman seen abusing, manhandling security guard; arrested

Emergency services in place:

Emergency services such as fire tenders and ambulances will be parked on the road behind the park in front of the twin towers during the demolition process.

What's allowed, what's not:

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway that is close to the twin towers will be shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. Along with this, entry of people, vehicles, and even animals will be restricted in the close proximity area of the twin towers.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON