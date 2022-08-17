Supertech twin towers: FIR against three former fire officers over issuing NOC
An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida.
The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).
Also Read| Noida twin towers: First batch of explosives reaches site amid tight security
The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures had come up in violation of building norms.
“An inquiry was conducted into the Fire Department's no objection certificate to Supertech Limited which was allotted the housing plot number- GH0-04 in Sector 93A in which the officers were found guilty.
“Therefore it is requested that according to the report dated April 29, 2022 of the inquiry committee constituted under the chairmanship of DIG Fire Service, in the context of the irregularity in the issue of fire clearance certificate, lodge an FIR under appropriate laws against Rajpal Tyagi, IS Soni and Mahavir Singh,” the FIR stated.
The three former CFOs have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), according to the police.
Further legal proceedings in the case, lodged on Sunday, are being carried out, police officials said.
-
Lots in a name: Row brews over new districts carved out in West Bengal
The West Bengal government's decision to carve out seven new districts from the state's existing 23 has sparked protests in Murshidabad and Nadia, where residents and political parties have objected to the proposed names of the districts. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that within six months, the new districts will be carved out of Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Bankura, while Murshidabad will be split into two new districts.
-
Bhopal: 2 revenue officials washed away while crossing bridge over Siwan river
In a tragic incident, a tehsildar and a patwari (village accountant) were washed away while crossing a bridge of the swollen Siwan river in a car on Tuesday night, said police. Police recovered the body of patwari Mahendra Rajak and the car about 4km away but tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur remains missing. The rescue teams are trying to locate tehsildar. Rescue teams continue looking for Thakur across the river.
-
Karnataka to provide 2 pc reservation in all state departments to sportspersons
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of the existing quota in the police and forest department. "The Karnataka government has given 2 per cent reservation for the sports persons in Police and Forest Departments. A file about extending this reservation to other departments will be approved," said Bommai.
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival declares winners; See full list here
The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) - the 12th edition ran from August 4 to 14 this year in theatres as well as OTT platforms, has declared winners from the International, Animation, Women's Cinema Collective and Lets Include categories. “Congratulations to all the Winners!” the festival's official Twitter page posted. There were 23 entries in the international section, 22 in the Indian, and 20 in Karnataka.
-
MP gets first vista dome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express
Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express with the state's maiden vista dome coach was on Wednesday flagged off from Kamalapati Railway Station by state ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang. Principal secretary of tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, listed the ways in which vista dome would improve the travelling experience. Under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach was installed by the Indian Railways.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics