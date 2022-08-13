Noida twin towers: First batch of explosives reaches site amid tight security
The process for rigging Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida with explosives started on Saturday, as the nearly 100-metre tall structures are set to be demolished on August 28, officials said.
More than 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers which will be razed to the ground.
The first batch of explosives reached the site in Noida's Sector 93A around 9am amid tight police security, they said.
The charging process -- rigging of skeletal structures with explosives -- will take around 15 days, they added.
"The first batch of explosives was brought to Noida in a regulated quantity today from Palwal, Haryana. This was done after all requisite permissions and approvals were granted for the work by authorities concerned," an official privy to the demolition project said.
Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms inside the Emerald Court society's premises.
On the first day, the demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolitions started rigging the top three floors of the Apex tower and the work stopped in the evening, according to another official.
Apex tower (32 floors) is three storeys taller than Ceyane.
There were nearly 50 people inside the building at the time of charging which included six foreign blasters, 10 Indian blasters and other workers who were especially-trained to handle explosives, the official added.
Meanwhile, additional police force has been deployed in the area around the twin towers, which have been made inaccessible to unauthorised people, officials said.
A 500-metre road stretch in front of the towers has also been closed for normal traffic movement.
Earlier, the scheduled demolition date was August 21. On Friday, the Supreme Court fixed August 28 as the date for razing the illegal twin towers and also relaxed the time frame till September 4 in case of delays arising from technical or weather conditions.
-
'Role model for investors': Karnataka CM's rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Veteran investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning at 62, prompting an outburst of condolences across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai remembered the business magnate as "a role model for young investors". Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also paid tributes to the ace investor. The minister defined Jhunjhunwala as the Warren Buffet of India and he even paid condolences to his family. He was reported to be battling health issues.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics