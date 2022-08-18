Home / Real Estate / Supertech twin towers demolition: Noida Authority finalises evacuation plan. Details here

Supertech twin towers demolition: Noida Authority finalises evacuation plan. Details here

real estate
Published on Aug 18, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Residents will have to vacate their flats by 7am for the demolition exercise, which is slated to begin at 2:30pm.

Noida, India- August 16, 2022: A view of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93 A, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Noida, India- August 16, 2022: A view of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93 A, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Noida Authority on Thursday finalised an evacuation plan for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, which is scheduled to commence at 2:30pm on August 28. The plan was finalised in a meeting held at the authority's office in the city in the presence of members of the residents' group of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Villages – and representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, fire department, among others.

Also Read: Supertech twin towers demolition: SC extends date by one week to August 28

Here's the detailed evacuation plan:

(1.) Residents of the two societies will vacate their flats by 7am on August 28, and can return only after 4pm once Edifice Engineering gives safety clearance.

(2.) They will also have to take away their vehicles; if required, the Noida Authority will provide parking space for the period of evacuation.

(3.) Meanwhile, security guards and officials can stay at the premises till 12 noon after which they, too, will have to leave.

(4.) Entry of people, vehicles and animals in the close proximity area of the twin towers – Apex and Ceyane – in Sector 93A will be restricted.

(5.) Also, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the two structures, will not be available from 2:30pm to 2:45pm.

(6.) Emergency service vehicles, such as fire tenders and ambulances, will be parked on the road laid behind the park in front of Apex and Ceyane.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
noida authority
noida authority
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out