Supertech twin towers demolition: Noida Authority finalises evacuation plan. Details here

The Noida Authority on Thursday finalised an evacuation plan for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, which is scheduled to commence at 2:30pm on August 28. The plan was finalised in a meeting held at the authority's office in the city in the presence of members of the residents' group of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Villages – and representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, fire department, among others.

Here's the detailed evacuation plan:

(1.) Residents of the two societies will vacate their flats by 7am on August 28, and can return only after 4pm once Edifice Engineering gives safety clearance.

(2.) They will also have to take away their vehicles; if required, the Noida Authority will provide parking space for the period of evacuation.

(3.) Meanwhile, security guards and officials can stay at the premises till 12 noon after which they, too, will have to leave.

(4.) Entry of people, vehicles and animals in the close proximity area of the twin towers – Apex and Ceyane – in Sector 93A will be restricted.

(5.) Also, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the two structures, will not be available from 2:30pm to 2:45pm.

(6.) Emergency service vehicles, such as fire tenders and ambulances, will be parked on the road laid behind the park in front of Apex and Ceyane.

(With PTI inputs)

