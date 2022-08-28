Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Supertech twin towers demolition: These are the tallest towers to be demolished in a controlled explosion in India.
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida’s Emerald Court Society in the last three days ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Hundreds of residents - who were still in the society - were moved out before the towers are razed to the ground at 2:30 pm.
Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition:
1. The demolition - that follows a Supreme Court order - would take place using about 3,700 kg of explosives. Final checks were carried out on Saturday.
2. Apex and Ceyanne, the twin towers, would be the tallest in the country to be demolished in a controlled explosion. The entire process would take just nine seconds.
3. Strict barricading has been ensured 50 m around the twin towers by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police.
4 Edifice Engineering's Utkarsh Mehta, while speaking to reporters, said, “Of course, I am nervous but we are 100 percent confident that the blasts will go as planned. We have been telling residents since the last 6 months not to worry, and we say the same today.”
5. Manu Soni, a resident of Emerald Court Society, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning. "We will be staying at a family friend's place in Silver City apartments (about 200 m away from Twin Towers). We will be watching the demolition on TV as we do not want to step out on the balcony," he said.
Also Read | Noida twin towers set for explosive finale: Preps of India's biggest demolition | Watch
6. His family woke up at 4.30 am to gear up for the evacuation. "Only about 20 per cent residents of the society were left who had not evacuated the society in the last two days. We woke up, had tea, got fresh, and left by 7 am," he said.
7. Some animal welfare organizations also reached the spot early on Sunday morning to ensure no stray animals were at the site amid the demolition process.
8. On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Supertech group to prepare a timeline by October for disbursal of refund of money to the homebuyers of the Emerald Court twin towers.
9. Last year, in August, the top court had ordered the demolition of the 32-storey towers. The affected homebuyers who had invested in these under-construction flats were promised full refund with 12% interest.
10. Traffic advisory has been issued for key routes in the city. Top hospitals, including the Jaypee Hospital and Felix Hospital, are on alert.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics