Supertech twin tower demolition: Here are key details on traffic diversions

The demolition of the Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Sunday at 2:30 pm. Ahead of the demolition, the authorities have issued traffic advisory. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway - which is close to the twin towers - will be shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm. The Noida traffic police have also given a helpline number - 9971009001 - in case of any emergencies.

Here are more details on traffic diversions:

- The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway - that is close to the twin towers - will be closed at around 2:15 pm - before the blast. According to DCP Rajesh S, the expressway will be opened half an hour after the demolition is done - as soon as dust settles down. “Traffic experts here along with us are monitoring all congestion points,” he told news agency ANI.

- All traffic from Noida to Greater Noida via the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted to Sector 37 from the Mahamaya flyover. The traffic will go towards the destination via Noida City Centre and Sector 71.

- All traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Film city flyover to the elevated road through Sector 60 and Sector 71.

- Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82. This will be diverted via Gejha point, Phase 2.

- People travelling from Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur. The traffic will go via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

- The vehicles on the Yamuna expressway from Greater Noida to Noida or Delhi will be from Zero Point to Pari Chowk via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, Bisrakh, or Kisan Chowk.

- The vehicles travelling from the Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida or Delhi will completely shut down in front of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The traffic will go towards Sector 132 from Pusta Road.

- According to the officials, Google Maps will have updated feeds for re-routed and real-time traffic situations.