Noida trekker goes missing on Pindari Glacier route in Uttarakhand, SDRF called for search

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has an ongoing search and rescue operation on the Pindari Glacier trekking route in Bageshwar district of the Himalayan state to trace a trekker from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida who went missing while returning from the trail.

The Pindari Glacier Trek is one of the most accessible and picturesque glacier treks in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.(X/ Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation @GoIStats)

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According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the Kapkot police station alerted the SDRF post there about the missing trekker, identified as Vishesh Chauhan, on the night of May 29.

The officials said that the trekker had headed to the Pindari Glacier track accompanied by a local porter. He got separated from the porter during the return journey and failed to reach the base within the scheduled time, prompting a request for SDRF assistance.

After being called into action, an SDRF team led by Head Constable Teeka Singh Karki, along with local police, left for the scene and launched a search-and-rescue mission.

The search operation update

The SDRF team used rope rescue techniques to descend approximately 60 to 70 metres at a suspected location identified by the guide during the search operation.

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{{^usCountry}} While the trekker remains untraced, the search team recovered his camera from the spot. Following the recovery, they intensified the operation along the banks of the Pinder River and adjoining forest stretches, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the trekker remains untraced, the search team recovered his camera from the spot. Following the recovery, they intensified the operation along the banks of the Pinder River and adjoining forest stretches, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the operation was suspended temporarily on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the operation was suspended temporarily on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The team resumed operation on Sunday as soon as the weather conditions showed slight improvement, they said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the missing trekker. The Pindari Glacier trekking route {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team resumed operation on Sunday as soon as the weather conditions showed slight improvement, they said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the missing trekker. The Pindari Glacier trekking route {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pindari Glacier Trek is one of the most accessible and picturesque glacier treks in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pindari Glacier Trek is one of the most accessible and picturesque glacier treks in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trail runs alongside the raging Pindar River, carving through the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve to reveal stunning views of peaks like Nanda Khat and Changuch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trail runs alongside the raging Pindar River, carving through the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve to reveal stunning views of peaks like Nanda Khat and Changuch. {{/usCountry}}

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While some people use the longer, classic route of 58 to 60 kilometres, a shorter, more modern route of 45 to 50 kilometres has also become popular.

According to various trekking websites, the Pindari glacier trek is of moderate difficulty.

(With inputs from PTI)

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