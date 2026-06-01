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Noida trekker goes missing on Pindari Glacier route in Uttarakhand, SDRF called for search

The Kapkot police station alerted the SDRF post there about the missing trekker, identified as Vishesh Chauhan, on the night of May 29.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 09:34 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has an ongoing search and rescue operation on the Pindari Glacier trekking route in Bageshwar district of the Himalayan state to trace a trekker from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida who went missing while returning from the trail.

The Pindari Glacier Trek is one of the most accessible and picturesque glacier treks in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.(X/ Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation @GoIStats)

According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the Kapkot police station alerted the SDRF post there about the missing trekker, identified as Vishesh Chauhan, on the night of May 29.

The officials said that the trekker had headed to the Pindari Glacier track accompanied by a local porter. He got separated from the porter during the return journey and failed to reach the base within the scheduled time, prompting a request for SDRF assistance.

After being called into action, an SDRF team led by Head Constable Teeka Singh Karki, along with local police, left for the scene and launched a search-and-rescue mission.

The search operation update

The SDRF team used rope rescue techniques to descend approximately 60 to 70 metres at a suspected location identified by the guide during the search operation.

While some people use the longer, classic route of 58 to 60 kilometres, a shorter, more modern route of 45 to 50 kilometres has also become popular.

According to various trekking websites, the Pindari glacier trek is of moderate difficulty.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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Home / India News / Noida trekker goes missing on Pindari Glacier route in Uttarakhand, SDRF called for search
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