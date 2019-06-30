Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 30, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Non-subsidised LPG cylinders to be cheaper by Rs 100 from Monday

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
LPG cylinder,India news,gas prices
Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.(AFP photo)

The price of non-subsidised LPG Sunday was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement.

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 21:21 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics