North Goa collector issues emergency helplines after Arpora nightclub fire kills 25

The Goa government on Sunday issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families, tourists and residents following the massive fire that killed 25 people at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora. A woman walks past the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which has been sealed for investigation following a fire that killed multiple people, in Goa, (REUTERS)

The state administration, led by the Office of the Collector, North Goa, said these lines would ensure faster coordination, timely response and clear channels of communication for those seeking information or support.

According to the North Goa District Disaster Management Authority, the District Control Room at the North Goa Collectorate can be reached on 0832-2225383, while the Goa Police Control Room (North Goa) will operate through 7875756000 for urgent reports and assistance.

As per a release, dedicated officials have been assigned at the district and sub-divisional levels. These include Bardez-I Officer Varsha S. Parab (8308014526) and Bardez-II Officer Vasant Dabholkar (7083234963).

For the Tiswadi district, Bhiku L. Gawas (9421151048) has been designated as the primary contact. The Mamlatdar offices led by Anant Rajaram Malik (9637779277) and Dattaprasad Toraskar (9923882807) have also been placed on active duty.

The death toll from the massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, has risen to 25, Goa Police said on Sunday.

Among the deceased, four have been identified as tourists and 14 as staff members, while the identities of seven victims are yet to be established.

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry in the Arpora nightclub fire

Speaking to ANI, the Goa CM said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners.

"This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a large fire incident has occurred. 25 people died.I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," CM Sawant said.

Sawant added that a few people died of suffocation. "As per preliminary information, four people were tourists, and the rest were employees at the club. I express my condolences over their demise and express sympathies to their families. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace."

"They will be provided compensation by the Government. 6 people who are in the hospital are being given the best medical treatment at Goa Medical College. I have spoken with the Dean of the College. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What permissions the club obtained and who granted them will be inquired into," he said.

Goa CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Govt will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said.