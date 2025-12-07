Goa nightclub fire live updates: CM Pramod Sawant orders probe as blaze kills 25

Live

Goa nightclub fire live updates: The trail of destruction left by the fire at Birch By Romeo Lane.

Goa nightclub fire live updates: A fire at a Goa nightclub on Saturday night left a trail of destruction, killing at least 25 people, including 14 staff members and some tourists. The incident occurred at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village, North Goa, situated approximately 25 kilometres from the state capital, Panaji. Prime Minister Narendra and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant expressed their anguish over the incident while the authorities launched an investigation into the matter. Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo stated that firefighters and police were engaged in rescue efforts throughout the night. Lobo added that officials would conduct a fire safety audit at similar venues to prevent similar incidents from occurring. The Goa nightclub fire: What we know so far The incident occurred around 12:04 am in the village of Arpora, the Goa police chief told reporters. At least 25 people have been killed in the blaze.

According to the police, the cause of the Goa nightclub fire was a blast from a cylinder. CM Pramod Sawant said that “three or four” tourists had died in the fire, while most others were locals working at the establishment.

Authorities said that most people who were killed in the incident died due to suffocation.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “deeply saddening” and said that he spoke to CM Pramod Sawant about the situation. “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he wrote on X.

