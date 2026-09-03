Bhubaneswar, Sept 3 The flood situation in north Odisha remained grim on Thursday, even as water levels in major rivers showed a receding trend after inundating parts of Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts, officials said.

North Odisha flood situation grim; 373 villages inundated

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The Subarnarekha, which inundated 214 villages across five blocks of Balasore district Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, Remuna and Jaleshwar was flowing above the danger mark but showed a falling trend, they said.

"As of noon, the water level of Subarnarekha at Rajghat stood at 10.84 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metres and is currently showing a falling trend, indicating gradual improvement in the river situation," Water Resources Department's engineer-in-chief Dilip Kumar Rout said.

Around 35,740 people from affected villages in Balasore district have been evacuated and housed in 72 relief shelters, the official said.

The situation in Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts also remained grim due to flooding in the Baitarani and its tributaries, including the Salandi and Budhabalanga rivers.

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{{^usCountry}} "In Jajpur, 62 villages remained inundated in Dasarathpur block. A total of 22 relief camps are operational, covering 7,745 beneficiaries," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In Jajpur, 62 villages remained inundated in Dasarathpur block. A total of 22 relief camps are operational, covering 7,745 beneficiaries," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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In Mayurbhanj, people in 97 villages and two wards of Baripada Municipality have been affected. A total of 29 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 10,501 beneficiaries.

As many as 104 houses have been reported damaged, and nine polythene rolls have been distributed in the district, officials said.

According to an official statement, water levels in several other rivers, including the Mahanadi at Naraj, Ib at Sundargarh, Brahmani at Panposh, Baitarani at Anandpur and Akhuapada, Budhabalanga at NH-5, Vansadhara at Gunupur and Jalaka at Mathani, were also showing a falling trend on Thursday morning.

Authorities at the Hirakud reservoir are discharging excess water into the Mahanadi through four sluice gates. The water level in the reservoir stood at 627.29 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

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In view of the flood situation, the administration has deployed 47 rescue teams, comprising 21 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, four National Disaster Response Force teams and 22 Fire and Emergency Services teams.

Jajpur has three ODRAF teams deployed, while Mayurbhanj has six ODRAF and 13 Fire and Emergency Services teams. In Balasore, which is among the worst-affected districts, 12 ODRAF, four NDRF and nine Fire and Emergency Services teams have been deployed for rescue and response operations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department , in its latest bulletin, said a well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas was likely to move west-northwestwards across south Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

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The IMD forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

The state government has asked district administrations to remain alert to the possibility of localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, closure of underpasses and damage to roads and vulnerable structures.

Authorities have also been directed to remain vigilant about possible damage to horticulture and standing crops due to heavy rainfall or flooding. Relief and support measures will continue in affected areas until normalcy is restored.

The State Emergency Operation Centre under the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner is monitoring the situation round the clock in coordination with all District Emergency Operation Centres .

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"The improving river situation and reduced rainfall activity are encouraging signs," Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said.

He, however, said the state government continued to maintain a high level of preparedness, with round-the-clock monitoring, coordinated field response and necessary relief and restoration measures being undertaken to ensure that support reaches affected communities without delay.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.