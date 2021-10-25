Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Northeast monsoon to set in over peninsular India

Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country during the next 48 to 24 hours according to India Meteorological Department
Published on Oct 25, 2021 09:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country during the next 48 to 24 hours according to India Meteorological Department.

Monsoon normally withdraws completely by October 15.

Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon, which affects the south Peninsular region, is also likely to commence over southeast Peninsular India during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days, over Coastal Karnataka during next 3-4 days and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from October 25 to 26 and over Kerala and Mahe on October 26.

