After rain and snow, a cold comeback: IMD's forecast tells north India to brace

The weather observer also said dense fog is unlikely over the next two days, but advised people to take precautions against dry cold conditions.

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in most cities of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR and northwest Rajasthan between January 24 and January 26, the post said. Despite sunny conditions during the day, maximum temperatures are expected to remain subdued in the range of 13 to 17 degrees Celsius during this period, the post added.

A fresh cold wave is set to grip large parts of north India as a very cold and dry air mass moves into the plains from late Thursday night, according to a weather update shared on social media by an independent weather observer. The post said cold northwesterly winds ranging between 15 and 35 kmph are expected, leading to a sharp fall in night temperatures across several northern states.

HT.com could not independently verify the claims in this social media post.

The IMD forecast Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall and snowfall activity over the western Himalayan region is expected to reduce to isolated or scattered light to moderate precipitation on January 24 and 25. A fresh wet spell is likely to affect northwest India from January 27, bringing widespread rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region on January 27 and scattered precipitation on January 28, the IMD's daily bulletin noted.

ALSO READ | Winter Storm this weekend: Full list of states affected by severe weather - Texas to Carolinas

The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 27, with light to moderate rain over the adjoining northwest plains during the same period.

On temperatures, the IMD said minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over northwest India in the next 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between January 24 and 26, while dense fog may also affect parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the same period, the IMD said.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on January 25 and 26, according to the IMD. In its analysis, the IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area over north Pakistan, along with strong upper-air winds and an active subtropical westerly jet stream, is influencing current weather conditions over north India.

ALSO READ | Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; rain likely in coming days

The IMD added that another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 26, which could bring further rain, snow and colder conditions.