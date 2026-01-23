Weather live updates: Non-stop rain improves Delhi AQI; Shimla, Kashmir turn white after heavy snow

Delhi and nearby cities of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida as well as Haryana's Gurugram received first their major rain spell of the season on Friday, showers - accompanied by strong lightning in certain parts - that started in the early hours and didn't stop till 11 am over several parts. Delhi weather: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram were under an orange alert till Friday noon for rain and thunderstorm (HT photos)

The rain was brought by this year's western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All districts of Delhi were placed under an orange alert amid the rain, according to the nowcast seen on IMD website at around 11:15 am.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds also brought brief relief from high pollution levels in the city, keeping the momentum of the falling air quality index (AQI) which resulted in the removal of GRAP 3 on Thursday.

The change in weather is brought about by this year's first intense western disturbance, the weather office said.

Delhi weather latest updates: -Delhi rain; flight operations hit: This year's western disturbance brought widespread light rain to Delhi early on Friday, improving air quality and triggering a weather alert for the national capital. Flight operations were affected at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) of Delhi. In an advisory, Delhi airport wrote that bad weather conditions hit flights to and from Srinagar, however, flights to other destinations were also affected, HT.com learnt.

-Orange alert issued: Light showers began after 5.30am, accompanied by strong winds in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed all districts of Delhi under orange alert till at least 1:30 pm on Friday, forecasting multiple spells of light rain through the day along with gusty winds reaching up to 40kmph.

-Delhi weather forecast: In a bulletin at around 11 am, IMD said moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40-60 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur in parts of NCR for at least two hours. Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida were among the areas expected to be affected.